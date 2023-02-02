Royal Vale School evacuated after bomb threat

Royal Vale School in NDG, which houses an elementary and high school, was evacuated Thursday afternoon after the school received a bomb threat.
"Royal Vale school received a bomb threat, we assure you that your children are safe," was the e-mail Royal Vale parents received at 2:36 p.m.
Elementary school students were sent to Willingdon School and high school students went to the nearby English Montreal School Board until an all clear was given following a police sweep of the building. Parents picked up the elementary school kids from Willingdon, and the high school students were allowed back at Royal Vale to collect their belongings.
Parent Rita Cohen, at the door of Royal Vale when The Suburban arrived, said she was at work when she received the e-mail alert. Her two children attend the elementary school.
"It's very scary," she said. "They were ushering them to the nearby school, which was great. They're safe. It's very scary to think this is happening. The top priority was getting our children out of here safely, as fast as possible, and that's all that matters."
EMSB spokesman Mike Cohen told The Suburban that the bomb threat was made via the school's general number.
"This is unfortunately not uncommon, it happens now and then, but every time you get that, you take it seriously," he added. "The whole thing probably lasted an hour. It's really regrettable people do these kind of things. They're not funny, they're very disruptive and it's very cruel and very frightening for people. We hope they find the person who made the call."
