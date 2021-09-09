Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand welcomed information he received from the SPVM regarding the Hate Crimes Unit's investigation of election posters vandalized with swastikas.
Rotrand had asked the SPVM to treat the vandalism as a hate crime.
"The answer I received from SPVM Director Sylvain Caron is entirely satisfactory," the councillor told The Suburban.
The posters belong to Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather and Outremont MP Rachel Bendayan. The Suburban discovered other posters in Snowdon in which both Housefather and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau had Hitler mustaches added to their faces with the message "no vaccine passports." Other posters in Côte des Neiges featuring Trudeau were vandalized with the word "traitor."
Caron wrote to Rotrand that he understands "citizens are upset and outraged by these acts and that they insist on a response from their police service. I would like to assure you that any gesture aimed at undermining democracy or targeting a community, Jewish or not, is taken seriously and is not tolerated by the SPVM."
Caron added that when the vandalism was brought to the attention of the police, "the investigators of the [Hate Crimes Unit] (MICH) immediately began with the persons targeted by the acts of vandalism, and the MICH solicited its partners at local police stations to draft reports.
"Special attention was requested by the MICH to ensure surveillance of the sectors concerned. In addition, communication is being maintained with the complainants but also with the representatives of Federation CJA and B'nai Brith Canada to reassure them and to monitor the situation."
Caron wrote that the MICH is "still continuing the investigation aimed at identifying the person or persons responsible for these acts in order to bring them to court. This investigation will establish the motive behind these acts of vandalism.
"I'm hoping that this answer will show you my full understanding of the situation as well as the efforts put in place by the SPVM to ensure citizens' peace of mind."
Rotrand also noted that election signx belonging to Pierrefonds-Dollard Sameer Zuberi were vandalized this week with racist graffiti.
"I trust that the police department will also take that incident into account," the councillor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.