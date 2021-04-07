Rotrand urges Plante to commit to Elie Wiesel park name on April 8

Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand urged Mayor Valérie Plante in a letter to commit to a resolution passed two year ago to name a landmark in Montreal after Holocaust survivor, activist and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author Elie Wiesel.
Rotrand is calling on Plante to make the declaration during the annual Yom Hashoah Holocaust commemoration tomorrow, 11 a.m. Thursday April 8, traditionally held at Montreal city hall, and being held virtually this year because of COVID-19.
Montreal city council unanimously adopted the resolution urging that a landmark be named after Wiesel by the fifth anniversary of his passing, July 2, 2021.
The 2019 debate "was eloquent and really united the council," Rotrand said. "People recognized his contributions.
"About a month or two later, the place names committee agreed something should be done, and they settled on a park that's going into the Westbury project," he explained, referring to the residential/hotel/commercial project located just east of Décarie and north of Vézina.
Rotrand added that while the location is in his district, he did not influence the choice of the place names committee, which resulted from their analysis, which included that it is in an area with a sizeable Jewish population.
"I'm thrilled with that, and when I consulted all the major organizations in the Jewish community, they were very, very happy."
Rotrand pointed out that city council approved the name Saidye Bronfman, the matriarch of the Bronfman family, for a new park in the nearby Triangle area, "and I thought the honour for Elie Wiesel would come up at the same time, but nothing's happened and I have absolutely no idea why.
"That's why I wrote to Mayor Plante."
Rotrand said Jewish organizations will be meeting with Plante on April 8 at a time when there is unhappiness with her administration's refusal to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism.
"This would be a way to re-establish dialogue with the community," the councillor said.
