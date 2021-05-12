Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand provided an update to constituents on a future mixed-use project at 5010 Paré Street.
The councillor pointed out that Montreal council approved the purchase of the former CÉGEP Marie Victorin site in August 2019 for $9.1 million.
"The city hopes to see this site redeveloped for a mixed-use project that would include housing and an elementary school," Rotrand explained. "Discussions are continuing with the Commission des services scolaires de Montréal as to whether a school will be built here or at some close by location within the neighbourhood."
Rotrand added that the Côte des Neiges-NDG borough is moving forward with the redevelopment of the site, and has approved the current building's demolition.
"A contract in the amount of $638,535 has been awarded to AM Demolitions, which will demolish and decontaminate the site between June and August. The borough will then grass over the site, install benches and open the site to the public until such time as a plan for redevelopment may be adopted. I trust that will occur sooner rather than later."
The councillor said he was also told by the borough director that the earliest construction date for the coming mixed-use project is 2023.
"It will be my pleasure to stay in touch with you as to this matter," Rotrand informed constituents. "The additional greenspace at this location, the new walkway between Buchan Street and Jean Talon, the imminent improvements to de la Savane Park and the new park at Victoria and Buchan should all make a substantial difference in the quality of life of residents."
