Rotrand to question Montreal on police use of tear gas outside Bell Centre

Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand will be questioning the Plante administration at the Aug. 23 Montreal council meeting about the SPVM's use of tear gas to disperse a crowd following a Stanley Cup playoff game at the Bell Centre July 5.
On July 5, police reportedly deployed tear gas without first telling the crowd to disperse. The SPVM has said bottles were being thrown and fireworks were being set off.
"Canadian Press issued a story about this incident and it has been featured on Global, CTV and CBC and across Canada in newspapers," Rotrand says. "Yet there has not been a word yet from the Mayor's office or the Executive Committee."
Rotrand had introduced a motion last year calling for the halt of use of tear gas by the police. According to media reports, an amended motion to look at the possibility of removing tear gas from the SPVM arsenal passed.
Rotrand's points and questions to Caroline Bourgeois, Member of the Executive Committee responsible for Public Security, regarding the use of tear gas, include:
• "Does the administration believe that the SPVM’s use of tear gas without warning at the Bell Centre on July 5, 2021 was justified? The media reports that its use was indiscriminate and disproportionate and that thousands of persons were affected, including many exiting the Bell Centre after the hockey game."
• "Many cities in the United States have banned or restricted tear gas use by their police departments. In our city, City Council’s discussions of tear gas use has been limited to my motion adopted December 15, 2020 seeking an option from the Department de Sante Publique (DSP). Montreal police seem to use tear gas often. Many citizens question if tear gas use is justified and why other methods are not used. Citizens say the recourse to tear gas is corrosive to democracy and an assault on constitutionally guaranteed rights.
• What is "the number of times that the SPVM deployed tear gas in 2020" and "to date in 2021?"
• Has the SPVM "studied the policies of police departments in the United States and Canada that are operating under guidelines that prohibit or restrict tear gas use and have developed strategies based on de-escalation and better crowd control management?"
• "Has the Public Security Commission discussed the July 5 incident, which has drawn national media attention as a commentatore term it a clear abuse of citizens' rights and an example of poor policing?"
• "Can the SPVM operational policy for tear gas use be tabled in City Council for the information of the city councillors?"
• "Can any reports of the Public Security Commission from 2017 onward on the use of tear gas by the SPVM be tabled in City Council?"
Rotrand told The Suburban he was prompted to ask the above questions after being contacted by various people following the events of July 5, including a resident of Ontario who opined that "the injustice committed by the police that night could not be more clear."
