Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand will be presenting a new motion at Montreal city council May 17 calling for a mail-in voting option for seniors for this November’s municipal election.
“On April 20, the Plante administration used its majority to defeat a motion that Montreal use Bill 85 to adopt a bylaw prior to July 1 that would allow voting by mail,” Rotrand said. “My motion may be the last chance to enlarge the basin of voters who can use this tried and proven — and in a pandemic — safe way to vote.”
According to media reports, Montreal is limiting voting by mail to some 50,000 seniors living in care facilities, those who cannot vote in person for health reasons or are in quarantine. Some island municipalities have passed or are passing motions to enable residents 70 and older to vote by mail, as allowed by Bill 85.
Rotrand also pointed out that Vancouver passed its own motion for their 2022 election.
“Vancouver feels that voting by mail, telephone and on-line are feasible and has asked the province of British Columbia to amend the Vancouver Charter to allow all these options.
“This makes Montreal even more of an anomaly.”
The councillor added that the British Columbia metropolis has “Canada’s most complex voting system — no electoral districts, voters receive one ballot for Mayor and one ballot for the 10 city council seats and must choose from among the candidates not listed in alphabetical order — in the last election, there were over 150 candidates.”
Even Quebec’s Bill 85 is “far less than what exists in most jurisdictions, particularly in the United States and it is far less than what Vancouver hopes to see,” Rotrand adds.
