Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand, at the request of 40 community groups, has tabled a second resolution expressing solidarity with Asian Montrealers.
The councillor pointed out that Montreal council adopted a resolution a year ago this month recognizing a large increase in incidents of anti-Asian racism, which Rotrand says "gave hope to the diverse Asian communities and was emulated by dozens of other cities across Canada which adopted similar motions.
"However, incidents of harassment, vandalism and even violence against Asians has continued," the councillor added.
The new motion asks that:
• "The city and STM do more to ensure the safety of Asians."
• "The newly formed Commissioner on Racism consult the diverse Asian communities to propose actions that the city council can put in place and to urge a greater representation of Asians in the city's decisional and administrative instances."
• "The city officially recognizes May as Asian Heritage Month in Montreal."
Rotrand said last week's vehicular murder of members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario "underscores that hate is just under the surface, challenging the most fundamental assumptions Canadians have about their identity as a tolerant and welcoming people.
"COVID has brought out the worst in our country and it takes a concerted response to tell the haters this is not the Canada we want or will accept. Minorities have been the victims, with many incidents never reported. Asian communities have had to grapple with a phenomenon that people often suffer in silence. Elsewhere, success in confronting anti-Asian racism has only succeeded when cities have added resources and practiced outreach to the Asian communities."
The councillor pointed out that several Asian groups united to create the Asian Forum, an organization dedicated to sharing information and offering support.
"Today's coalition is calling for a broadening of that dialogue to form an alliance uniting all communities to fight hate and promote the cherished Canadian value of inclusion. Mandated to speak for the coalition are CRARR, Chinese Association of Montreal and the Federation of Filipino Canadian Associations of Quebec. They are joined by Jaewoo Kim, acting Consul for Korea, six city councillors and representatives of organizations representing Muslim and Jewish organizations and the major organizations of Montreal's Black community."
