Snwodon councillor Marvin Rotrand has tabled a motion for the Aug. 24 Montreal council meeting “asking that Montreal recognize the contributions that Dan Philip has made to civil rights and racial equality in Quebec during his more than 40 years as President of the Black Coalition of Quebec.”
“Under Dan’s leadership, the Black Coalition helped changed the face of this province,” Rotrand wrote in a message to constituents. “But as he said shortly before retiring, so much more needs to be done to root out systemic racism and confront racial profiling.”
Rotrand also referred to Philip as “Quebec’s own John Lewis,” referring to the U.S. civil rights icon and politician who recently passed away.
The organization’s new president is lawyer Max Stanley Bazin.
“Few organizations in Quebec have had as major an impact on the struggle for civil rights and racial equality in the province than has the Black Coalition of Quebec, whose public face over the past 40 years has been its President Dan Philip,” Rotrand stated.
The councillor added that Quebec is “a far better place due to Dan’s tireless work” and that under his leadership, “the Black Coalition of Quebec has established a solid reputation as one of our province’s principal organizations in the struggle to identify and fight injustice and discrimination.
“Dan Philip has been a giant in the fight for civil rights and racial equality in Quebec. Dan has never hesitated to stand up to bullying and intimidation. Despite odds that may have daunted others and with few resources in terms of money and staff, the Black Coalition engaged in and won many important struggles. Dan Philip is universally respected for honesty and courage. While he has never been elected to public office, I see him as our own John Lewis: a champion for equality and harmonious racial relations.”
Rotrand pointed out that he himself acted as “the voice for the Coalition in its efforts to promote the concept, as recommended by UNESCO, that every Aug. 23 be commemorated as the International Day to Recognize the Transatlantic Slave Trade and its Abolition.
“Together [we] were able to convince Montreal City Council to adopt a motion to that effect and for the past decade there has been a solemn event to mark the occasion each August at City Hall.”
Rotrand said he and Philip also collaborated on the issues of police brutality and systemic racism.
“Dan has never shied away from calling out police misconduct. His support allowed my efforts to control the use of weapons such as tasers to become possible. He was among the first in Quebec to support the effort to halt discriminatory police street checks which target visible minorities and indigenous persons. Our joint press conference last year made national news.”
