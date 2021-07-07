Rotrand seeks info on Van Horne park pitch vandalism

Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand is asking anyone with information to come forward about the June 29 vandalism of a cricket pitch at Van Horne park in Côte des Neiges.
"Cricket is a fast-growing sport in Montreal reflecting immigration from parts of the world where the sport predominates," Rotrand said. "The pitch installed in the summer of 2019 is extremely popular and serves a growing number of players in the Snowdon - Cote des Neiges area. The pitch is home to the Vaanavil Cricket Club which worked with the borough for its installation."
The councillor pointed out that the pitch "also hosts teams from the local Sri Lankan, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Indian communities. The pitch meets all the official cricket regulations and was installed at a cost of $65,000.
"I have asked the borough to see whether temporary repairs can be made. Ordering a new carpet may take some time but given the popularity of the site, the borough will have to effect repairs as soon as possible. The only other official municipal site for cricket is Howard Park in Parc Extension."
