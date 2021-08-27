Rotrand receives National Assembly medal

Mont Royal-Outremont MNA Pierre Arcand surprised Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand with the National Assembly medal during a retirement party for the councillor hosted by Arcand.
Rotrand recently announced he would be retiring from politics after 39 years.
"I am quite honoured," the councillor told The Suburban after receiving the medal. "Pierre gave a wonderful speech as to my contributions to the neighbourhood and indeed the city over the last four decades."
Arcand told the media that "it is with gratitude that I presented this honorable distinction to Mr. Rotrand with whom I had the pleasure of collaborating.
"This gesture is a way of thanking him for his invaluable contribution to Quebec society and his exemplary achievement."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.