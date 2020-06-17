Rotrand questions if Montreal is over-policed

Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand is questioning if Montreal is over-policed, saying his research shows that there are “far more police officers per capita in Montreal than the Canadian norm, despite a very low crime rate” in the city.
Rotrand, in a message to constituents, says that based on population numbers, “Montreal’s police budget is about $75 million a year greater than what it should be if Montreal had the same number of police officers as the Canadian average.
“I looked at Statistics Canada information as well as dozen of documents publicly available online,” he wrote. “The stats are eye-opening. The numbers don’t lie.”
The councillor wrote that in December 2017, “the Canadian average was 188 police officers per 100,000 persons.
“In Montreal we had and still have 228 officers per 100,000 or 40 more than the average. With our population, according to the 2016 census, of 1.95 million, that translates to 780 more officers more than what we should have. Our ratio is costing us at least $75 million more a year.”
This, he added, despite “Montreal ranking 97th on the crime severity index of Canadian cities. In other words, there are 96 metropolitan areas in Canada more dangerous than Montreal.
“Montreal had the most police officers per capita of any Canadian city in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. It was second highest in 2012, 2013 and 2018. Victoria, BC, which has the 30th highest crime rate in Canada, has the current highest per capita ratio of police officers to population.”
Rotrand wrote that what he finds most amazing is that Toronto, “with a population of 2.93 million, has proportionately fewer officers per capita than we do, Toronto reported 190 officers per 100,000 persons. Toronto also has the largest daily inflow of traffic of any Canadian city, yet Toronto Council has chosen to have its maximum authorized number of officers near the national norm. Yet despite being closer to the national average in police hiring, Toronto is actually even safer than Montreal, ranking 124th most dangerous place in Canada in the crime severity index.”
Rotrand added that other Quebec cities “don’t have nearly as many police officers per capita as Montreal, meaning far less cost for their respective municipal budgets.
“Having far more officers than you need does not guarantee greater safety, but does add a great deal of cost. All the Quebec municipalities with a lower police-to- population ratio were ranked safer than Montreal.”
Rotrand wrote that if community police stations such as Station 11 in NDG cannot be kept open “perhaps the Public Security Commission needs to look at whether we have too many police officers than our real public security situation merits. While salaries for police in Montreal are lower than many cities in other provinces, few municipal employees are as expensive as officers when you consider benefits. A hiring freeze with a reduction of our overly high police numbers via retirement gives us all the resources we need to maintain local stations, purchase better equipment and actually offer more services.”
