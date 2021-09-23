Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand is presenting his last motion as a city councillor at the Sept. 27-28 Montreal council meeting, urging the city to "continue our work to confront hate and to build tolerance and cooperation."
Rotrand, the dean of city council, is retiring after 39 years in politics. His time on council ends in mid-November, when a new councillor will be sworn in following the Nov. 7 municipal election, but the council meeting is the last in the Plante administration's current mandate.
"The new council is invited to take an active partnership role in the dialogue toward the adoption of the new National Anti-Racism Strategy 2022-2025," Rotrand wrote in an e-mail to constituents, "ensure an annual public hearing of the Public Security Commission on hate crimes and incidents, a more detailed annual police report on hate to be tabled in Council, more resources for the police hate crimes unit, continuing the City's support for measures against radicalization and the recognition of every May as Jewish Heritage Month, adding to the City's observations of Black History Month and Asian Heritage Month."
The councillor added that he believes if the motion is adopted, it will "improve our ability to combat hate and achieve our goal of a harmonious multiracial city where all feel safe and all can fulfill their aspirations without fear of discrimination or victimization.
"I thank the community organizations for their strong support these last years that allowed Council to strengthen its understanding of anti-Black racism, of antisemitism and Islamophobia and created a coalition that successfully educated the decision makers and won additional resources to buttress the fight against hate."
Rotrand added that he is trusting his colleagues will "rally to unanimously support this motion."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.