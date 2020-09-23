Rotrand, Niemi, Cotler and groups call for civilian oversight of police surveillance

Councillor Marvin Rotrand held a video press conference Friday, calling for support of his Montreal council motion presented this week for “better civilian oversight of police use of invasive surveillance technologies.”
He was supported by representatives of 26 groups, including Fo Niemi of the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) and former Justice Minister Irwin Cotler, now chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.
Rotrand said a year after Montreal council adopted a motion asking if the SPVM uses facial recognition technology, “the answer remains ambiguous.”
He added that a document tabled in August by Public Security Commission president Alexander Norris demonstrated that while the SPVM has never used Clearview AI technology, the door is still open to using facial recognition technology in the future. The councillor said the SPVM has also refused to respond as to whether it uses Stingray devices for cell phone surveillance, and that it is battling an information request.
“This motion is really about strengthening civilian oversight,” Rotrand told the press conference. “I brought this up in August 2019, and over a year later, the police department has stonewalled in terms of engaging with the city council.”
Rotrand added that he and Councillor Abdelhaq Sari were inspired by a motion passed by New York City council to “regulate the invasive use of surveillance technology by police.
“New York wants to assure citizens that their personal information and their constitutional rights are respected. We want to do the same here in Montreal. The New York City motion places such technology in the hands of the police under strict supervision by the government.”
The Rotrand motion proposes that:
• “The SPVM “must obtain the approval of City Council to purchase, lease, deploy or use any surveillance technology based on facial recognition technologies, automatic license plate reading technologies or devices of any kind, whether they are able to spot or track cell phones.”
- The SPVM “must, as of 2022 for the 2021 calendar year, submit to City Council an annual report on the use of such technologies approved by council and publish on its website the guidelines governing the deployment of these powerful tools.”
• Should the City Council authorize the deployment of surveillance technologies on its territory, “the City of Montreal must adopt strict regulations on the use and supervision of these technologies in order to ensure respect for privacy and protection of the personal information of individuals, and that the City hold a public consultation on the matter before the adoption of the by-law.”
Cotler told the press conference that “as Justice Louis Brandeis put it more than 100 years ago, the right to privacy is the most comprehensive of rights, and the right most valued by men and women... Today, in the post-pandemic age, we’re concerned about invasive technologies, where technology races and the law lags, But the principles of justice and accountability remain the same.”
Niemi, of CRARR, representing the 26 groups that support the motion, said “the increasing use of invasive and intrusive surveillance technologies by public and private security agencies can compromise the fundamental constitutional rights of Montrealers, including their right to privacy, protection of their personal information, their right to liberty and security of the person and their right to equal protection under the law, and these will not be protected if effective safeguards are not put in place.”
Black Coalition of Quebec President Max Stanley Bazin expressed concern “about the imprecision of facial recognition technologies that tend to misidentify people of color. However, our concerns go well beyond this single issue,” says Bazin. “The concept of uncontrolled spying on citizens by the police poses a threat to our common civil liberties. As we have seen in other countries, facial recognition can become a tool of social control and repression of minority communities. “
