A motion Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand tabled at the Jan. 25 Montreal council meeting, which called on the Quebec and federal governments to extend the 2021 tax deadline, was unanimously adopted.
The motion was seconded by Anjou Mayor Luis Miranda and Anjou councillor Andrée Hénault.
“COVID is putting so much economic pressure on so many families,” Rotrand wrote in an e-mail. “Jobs have been lost and many people have reduced incomes. There is a great deal of economic uncertainty.”
The councillor pointed out that in 2020, the two levels of government pushed back the tax filing day from April 30 to June 1 and allowed tax bills to be paid as late as September.
“Given the on-going difficulties of the pandemic, I have urged city council to speak up and I am pleased to indicate that my motion urging the two governments to again push back filing and payment dates was unanimously adopted,” Rotrand wrote. “There is no guarantee that there will be follow up, but I felt that it was important to put this issue on the record.”
The motion pointed out that COVID-19 pandemic “continued in 2021, the number of hospitalizations and deaths have increased considerably across Canada and the Quebec government decreed on Jan. 9, 2020, a significant containment measure that [had] a continued impact on the economy, which reduces employment and income.
“It would be in the public interest to once again offer taxpayer relief while Canadians face the current economic disruptions, which are linked to the need to impose health regulations to promote public safety.”
