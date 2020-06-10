Rotrand motion calls on city council to denounce racism against Asian community

Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand has tabled a motion for the June 15 Montreal council meeting calling on city council to “denounce acts of hate, racism and violence directed towards persons of diverse Asian origins.”
The council is asked to “undertake to provide all Montrealers of diverse Asian origins with security and effective protection against hatred, discrimination, and violence throughout the entire territory of the City of Montreal” and to “ask the people of Montreal to support its commitments to people of various Asian origins, through an attitude of cooperation, openness, solidarity and respect for the dignity, and rights of people of all origins.”
Rotrand’s motion, seconded by Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension Mayor Giuliana Fumagalli, was supported during a press conference Tuesday by Asian community leaders, including the Progressive Chinese of Quebec and the Montreal Chinatown Economic Development Council, as well as the Concordia Student Union (CSU) and the Students’ Society of McGill University (SSMU).
Rotrand’s resolution says that since this past February, with the onset of the COVID-19 virus, “Montrealers of various Asian origins have been victims of acts of aggression, harassment, and insults of a racist and xenophobic nature in shops, public transit, parks, and in the streets, due to the stigmatization of the coronavirus as “the Chinese virus.
“The various Asian communities in Montreal, such as the communities of Cambodian, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Filipino and Vietnamese origins, among others, constitute a force and a source of social, economic, and cultural enrichment for Montreal, Quebec, and Canada, and they must be protected against hatred, discrimination, and violence,” the resolution adds. “Hatred, violence, and racism have no place in a city as international, multi-ethnic, and pluralist as Montreal.”
On April 1, the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR), because of growing acts of racism against local Asian communities, “launched a campaign to mobilize individuals and communities affected by racial discrimination, hate and violence associated with coronavirus.
Fo Niemi of CRARR told The Suburban that he took part Sunday in a Zoom federal roundtable on the issue with federal Diversity minister Bardish Chagger.
Niemi also told The Suburban that local Asian communities have not received any outreach from Montreal police “as to how to deal with hate crimes.
“That’s something they find disturbing because on the South Shore, the chief of police of Longueuil reached out to the Chinese and Vietnamese communities, but in Montreal there have been no contacts or calls from the police.”
CRARR is urging all Montrealers to “contact Mayor Valérie Plante and their city councillors to ask them to vote in favor of Councillor Rotrand’s motion” June 15.
