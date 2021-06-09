Rotrand motion calls for more municipal advertising in local media

Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand will be moving a motion for the June 14 Montreal council meeting urging an increase in municipal advertising, through the posting of notices, in community media.
Years ago, the Quebec government left it to municipalities to decide whether to post bylaws and other notices in local media or on their municipal websites. Before that, cities were obliged to post the notices in local media.
The resolution asks that Montreal council:
• “Declare that a healthy and diverse news media is essential to the proper functioning of democracy in our city.
• Recognize the important role of the City’s ethnic media, which often reaches an audience that does not consume French or English language media.”
• “Join the City of Toronto in advocating to the provincial and federal governments as to the importance of local journalism and the need to ensure an ecosystem for a healthy news media to serve all Canadians.”
• “Mandate [Montreal] city services to examine the advertising policy of the City of New York with a view to emulating it in order to have the city’s tenders, notices and other information published and broadcast on a greater number of platforms than is currently the case.”
• Mandate city services to “develop a strategy to better leverage the market penetration of ethnic media as a means of allowing the municipality to reach a broader audience.”
Rotrand told The Suburban that “my constituents, in my opinion, are much better served by municipal notices and information in The Suburban, or an ethnic paper such as Community Contact or on local ethnic TV, where the city can reach large numbers of persons at an affordable cost than by email blasts where citizens have to sign up in advance or by warehousing information on obscure places on municipal web sites.”
Rotrand added that Montreal using fewer advertising platforms, “has led inevitably to reaching a less diverse readership and having far less knowledge for citizens as to what the municipality is doing.
“During COVID, where traditional advertising revenues have dried up, the loss of revenue from municipalities was the death knell for many smaller media.”
Rotrand’s resolution also says:
• “The decline of traditional revenue streams has imperilled news media’s ability to sustain itself.”
• “Despite the Government of Canada making financial assistance available to maintain jobs in Canadian news outlets, the closure of local and independent media in Canada has accelerated in 2021.”
• “New York City’s change in policy has seen more than 220 news organizations receive advertisements from 51 city agencies and departments totalling nearly $10 million USD in the program’s first year, according to a report from the Center for Community Media at City University of New York’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, particularly benefiting New Yorkers who do not consume English-language news from the city’s big daily papers or commercial TV and radio stations.”
