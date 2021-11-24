Marvin Rotrand sent his last letter as a city councillor to the Quebec government last week, expressing concern about the completion of the Hippodrome housing project in Côte des Neiges and the long-awaited Cavendish link between Côte St. Luc and St. Laurent.
Rotrand, who has served for 39 years, is a councillor until Nov. 18.
Rotrand told The Suburban his letter argues that "the City of Montreal's positions on the Cavendish extension and on the redevelopment of the Hippodrome are so unrealistic, that nothing is likely to happen the next four years.
"The city could lose the site should it not begin construction by 2023 and as there is no infrastructure, no plan for housing, a requirement for social and affordable housing that deters promoters, and not a penny or plan for Cavendish, we are unlikely to see anything happen."
The letter to Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard and Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest, copied to Premier François Legault, says that "the successful completion of these two linked projects would be in the public interest.
"Despite the legal obligations incumbent on the City of Montreal that were assumed when the province transferred the Hippodrome to the municipality, there is no funding in the city’s Capital Works Budget for the next 10 years either to extend Cavendish or build the infrastructure required on the Hippodrome to welcome housing on site," Rotrand's letter also says. "In 2017, the Government of Quebec transferred the Hippodrome to Montreal under the condition that the extension be built and that the first housing units be sold by the year 2023. The agreement signed by then Finance Minister Carlos Leitao gave the city five years to present a development plan to the province and six years to start selling the first housing units."
The letter adds that before this year's municipal election, "the city administration proposed to the City of Côte St. Luc and the boroughs of St. Laurent and Cote des Neiges - Notre Dame de Grace a Cavendish extension to essentially service public transit and bicycles with one lane in each direction for cars.
"The city proposed a tramway down the middle of the Cavendish extension and did so with no ridership study or a hint of who would fund the line's construction. The city’s partners have expressed their hesitations as to an extension based on a vision that does not facilitate cars or the trucking needs of the industrial sector to the north of the Hippodrome."
Rotrand wrote that while the city's Cavendish extension proposal is vague, "the redevelopment of the Hippodrome site remains even more difficult to comprehend.
"Several years back, the city consulted the public not on a project, but on a vision. The site would ultimately welcome 7,500 housing units with some 50% to 60% being social and affordable units. The site is to be carbon neutral with jobs and community facilities on site. The city proposed a site without cars although the consultation report nuanced that somewhat.
The letter argues there has "never been an explanation as to which promoters will build such a project or where the several hundred million for municipal infrastructure and community facilities will be obtained.
"This vision was repeated during the election by candidate Valerie Plante, who was reelected Mayor of Montreal and thus I presume it remains the city’s official position. However, the city has legal obligations toward the province and I see no chance that this vision will respond to those obligations. In the meantime, the Hippodrome remains fallow. I believe that it will become apparent that the city’s utopian vision is just that and that the public interest won’t be served by the city’s proposals on the Hippodrome and on Cavendish. Without prodding from the province, I see no hope of any action during the next four years and in fact the city may be obliged to retrocede the Hippodrome."
Rotrand asked the Quebec government to "accompany the city toward a more realistic and realizable plan for the Cavendish extension and the Hippodrome redevelopment. Should the city be intransigent, I believe the population would prefer the site be retroceded to the province."
