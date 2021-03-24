A motion by Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand calling on the Montreal police to form a “specialized and adequately staffed Hate Crime unit,” in light of increased attacks on Asian communities in recent months in many cities, was not passed in a March 23 vote.
"The motion was blocked by Mayor Plante's party," Rotrand wrote in a letter to members of the community. "The facts on the ground tell us hate is very much alive in our city and we do not have the tools to confront the haters."
The vote "more or less guarantees that the proposal won't be acted upon until after the Nov. 7 municipal elections. The Commission President admitted in council that this body is 'overburdened' with dossiers and he could make no guarantee as to when a report could be returned to council. As my colleague Lionel Perez pointed out, there is no sense of urgency in a situation that cries out for immediate action."
Rotrand added that he is not prepared to wait for a report from the city's Public Security Commission.
"I have spoken to some members of the coalition and heard a willingness to create an organization that is visible and vocal and lobbies from the outside to demand improvements in the police department's ability to fight hate crimes. I would even like to propose a name - United Against Hate. In the coming days, I will be broadening my contacts with those receiving this letter. I hope to find a consensus for this idea with the aim of launching an initiative quickly so that the city administration will understand that hate is unacceptable and that we won't simply stand by idly while a Commission of Council takes its time in determining if hate exists and how it should be confronted."
The motion was first introduced by Rotrand March 5. The councillor pointed out that, the day before, March 4, “the SPVM published a report that between March and December 2020, 30 hate crimes have been reported by Asian Montrealers, a steep increase from 2019 which saw a total of six anti-Asian hate crimes.” Increases in attacks have been blamed on perceptions of the Chinese community being at fault for the COVID pandemic.
Rotrand, the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations, B’nai Brith Canada, the Canadian Council of Muslim Women, the Centre communautaire LGBTQ+, Concordia Student Union, Federation of Filipino Canadian Associations of Quebec and the West Island Black Community Association took part in a press conference recently to encourage Montreal council to support the motion.
The motion says the Hate Crimes unit should involve “enhanced training for officers on properly identifying, recording and investigating hate crimes in order to respond to the needs of victims,” that it “be staffed with trained officers who possess the necessary cultural and linguistic competencies to communicate and work with ... diverse communities most vulnerable to hate crimes in Montreal.” and that a Hate Crime Report, “comprised of data on hate crime offenses, be disseminated annually.”
As well, the SPVM is called on to “publish additional tips and guidelines for victims on their website in languages spoken by those most vulnerable to hate, and an annual hate crime report with data on the type of criminal offence, the motivation, the location, perpetrators, most target categories and victim groups, arrests/charges, and conduct a yearly comparative analysis.
“The establishment of a specialized Hate Crime Unit at the SPVM is essential to addressing the gaps in victim protection and support, and in terms of outreach and prevention,” Rotrand stated. “Last June, city council vowed to protect Asian Montrealers against hate and discrimination, and now it’s time to make good on that promise.”
The councillor pointed out that the current hate crimes unit only has “four officers, two investigators and two consulting officers.”
“The lack of police officers who come from racial, religious and sexual minorities and Indigenous people to reach out to these groups can prevent victims, especially seniors and women, from coming forward,” stated CRARR Executive Director Fo Niemi.”
Rotrand pointed to New York City, which established a 25-member Hate Crimes unit to respond to anti-Asian crime there — its officers speak Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Fukienese, and Tagalog.
“We also have to face, among other things, the trend towards more violent hate acts directed Asians, Arabs and Black Montrealers, as LGBTQ+ people,” stated Concordia Student Union spokesperson Walter Chi Yan Tom.
“Online hate is also a rising threat, and our members lived through it recently — we’re very disappointed by the lack of a more vigorous response of the justice system to this kind of anti-Black hate,” said West Island Black Community Association President Kemba Mitchell.
Matthew Ross, Quebec regional director of B’nai Brith Canada, said there should be a “zero tolerance approach, at all government levels, regarding any form of hate in our community.” In the past year, the Shaar Hashomayim Synagogue in Westmount and the Sepharade Kol Yehouda in Côte St. Luc were vandalized. Ross indicated that a coming B'nai Brith Canada audit will show a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents last year.
