Rotrand details planned repaving work in Snowdon

Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand informed his constituents that much needed road repaving work will take place in the area this summer.
“At City Council, I have over the past years repeatedly pointed out that unlike the Coderre administration that assured proper funding of roads in Côte-des-Neiges – Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Borough, that the Plante administration has disinvested and the results are all too easy to see on our roadways,” the councillor wrote. “In our climate, road maintenance needs to be a priority — otherwise the results are potholes, fissures and a deteriorated road network.”
Rotrand told constituents that Montreal city council just awarded a $4.5 million contract to Construction Viatek Inc. “for road repaving in our borough and downtown.
“This contract includes 17 stretches of roadway in our borough. Many of these will be in Snowdon. Work begins in June and in October. Our roads that fall into this work order includes: Barclay — Victoria to Plamondon; Côte-Saint-Luc — Somerled to Décarie; Décarie — de la Savane to Sorel; Plamondon — Westbury to Trans Island; Queen-Mary — Décarie to Ponsard; and Westbury — Dornal to Queen-Mary.”
Rotrand wrote that his reaction is: “Finally.
“Several of these roads are in such bad condition they should have been repaved years ago. I thank residents who supported my interventions at council. Your support helped win these battles. I understand that the Plante administration has other priorities, particularly investments in the bicycle network. But its neglect for roads borders on negligence and is a disadvantage to all road users.”
