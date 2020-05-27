Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand introduced a motion at Monday’s Montreal city council meeting to ask the Montreal police (SPVM) to “collect race-based data for all stops of pedestrians and drivers, and on charges and arrests that may result from such stops as well as for all situations involving the use of weapons.”
The motion, seconded by Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc Extension Borough Mayor Giuliana Fumagalli, also calls on Montreal council to “mandate the city’s Executive Committee to set up an advisory committee on racism, to be made up of police officials, experts and community members, and to work on a new policy on race-based data collection.”
“This non-partisan motion is a reminder that racial profiling still remains a major concern of city council, and that we need action now more than ever,” Rotrand said.
The councillor revealed his plan during a Zoom video-conferenced press conference Thursday. He was joined by Fo Niemi and Alain Babineau of the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR); Sharon Nelson, First Vice President of the Jamaica Association of Montreal; and Tiffany Callender, Executive Director of the Côte des Neiges Black Community Association.
Late last year, Rotrand pointed out, Montreal council adopted a motion calling on the SPVM to “adopt a policy to end discriminatory street checks and racial profiling. The policy was promised by March 2020.” And last December, he was joined by community groups to press the SPVM to collect race-based data.
Rotrand added Thursday that his motion “has taken on new dimensions under the present COVID-19 confinement situation.
“What we are hearing anecdotally is that despite our efforts in October and November, there are still street checks, and they again happen in the context of COVID-19,” he explained. “We make no allegations today, but we are just saying we’d like to have the data to prove or disprove the allegations, that people of colour are again being stopped to enforce social distancing rules disproportionately to others. We don’t know that for a fact, but that’s the feedback from our groups, and we need to have that data.”
Babineau said that “race-based data is about accurately measuring the problem and solutions — who gets stopped, who gets fined, who gets arrested, who gets charged and who gets acquitted or convicted. We need data to better document racial profiling, its nature, its scope and its impact.
“It is also about accountability, as the COVID-19 crisis is not a valid reason to shelve obligations to adopt a policy and concrete actions against racial profiling, especially due to concerns about disproportionate fines for violating physical distancing orders,” he added.
Callender said race-based data, whether in policing or health care, “seeks to achieve the same thing — better documentation, better evaluation, better planning and better services. This is the lesson of COVID-19, and this is what many of us are demanding both from the police and health authorities.
“We are disproportionately affected by racial profiling, social and economic inequalities, and coronavirus infection — we see it and live in on the ground,” she added. “Data based on race and other factors will convincingly show how they affect our communities.”
Nelson of the Jamaica Association of Montreal also expressed support for the motion, which she said “seeks to create a task force with the police, experts and the communities to work on data collection and reporting, and ensure active community input in the process.
“Our communities, especially the English-speaking Black communities, have not had, for years, any opportunity to participate actively in police planning, training, evaluation and oversight. We want to change that.”
