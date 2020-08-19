Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand will introduce a motion at the September CDN-NDG borough council meeting calling for the Terrebonne bike path to be removed.
The Suburban has been made aware of numerous e-mail complaints sent to the borough and councillors and a change.org petition with more than 1,000 signatures that will be submitted to the Sept. 8 borough meeting.
The petition, started by Dania Lisney and Nora Kelly, protests the elimination of parking on the street, and demands that the paths be removed “until a proper consultation is done.”
“Some 2,000 people have demanded the ill-conceived poorly used Terrebonne bike path be removed,” Rotrand wrote on Twitter last Wednesday. “Projét Montréal won’t help. Bikes before everyone and everything.”
Mayor Sue Montgomery’s Chief of Staff Annalisa Harris recently told us that “on June 22, council voted for this temporary bike path on Terrebonne. The project will run until the end of the fall. What is new is we [have launched] a survey so residents can give feedback in a more cohesive way.”
Rotrand also asked Côte des Neiges-NDG borough director Stéphane Plante for a technical study before the temporary bike lanes installed this summer on Terrebonne are extended westward, on the entirety of the street.
Rotrand’s letter asking for a technical study says “there are 44 driveways entrances along Terrebonne between Cavendish and Belmore.
“This means that there will need to be 44 breaks in the bike lane. As well, there will be the constant risk of conflicts between cars turning in and out of their driveways and cyclists. This is unsafe. This stretch of Terrebonne is even less a candidate for a bike lane than the portion to the east.”
Rotrand added that “every corner along this stretch has lowered sidewalks to accommodate persons in wheelchairs. A bicycle path from Cavendish to Belmore would now pose a risk of collision with a bicycle to anyone in a wheel chair needing to use these ramps.”
The councillor added that he thought “we had as a borough understood the dangers to children who come by school buses to St. Monica’s School, which is why the current temporary bike lanes end at Madison.
“With this new decision, the lanes will move west to Bessborough. The English Montreal School Board will now weeks before school begins find itself in an impossible position regarding where its school buses will embark and disembark the children.”
Regarding the school issue, Harris said most issues have been resolved, and directed us to the English Montreal School Board.
EMSB spokesman Mike Cohen told us: “Our Regional Director met with the project manager a few weeks ago and everything appeared to be resolved where our schools were concerned. I will check with her to see if anything new developed.”
Harris also countered that: “Mayor Montgomery did not ‘decide’ to extend the bike path to Belmore. On June 22, council unanimously voted to install a temporary bike path on Terrebonne from Girouard to Belmore. Also, technical studies were done prior to council’s adoption of this project. This bike path was approved by our traffic engineers.”
