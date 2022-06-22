The eighth annual D’Arcy McGee National Assembly Citizenship medals ceremony was held in person for the first time since 2019, at the Ashkelon Gardens behind the Bernard Lang Civic Centre in Côte St. Luc.
D’Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum, who initiated the ceremonies to honour those who have made a significant difference in the community, pointed out that the June 13 ceremony will be his last major event as MNA. Birnbaum recently announced he will not be running for re-election this October.
CJAD morning man Andrew Carter hosted. Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade was scheduled to attend, but could not. On hand were Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and members of his council, Marvin Rotrand of B’nai Brith Canada’s League For Human Rights, and many others.
This year’s honourees were Dorothy Zalcman Howard, former president of the Montreal Holocaust Museum and co-president of the new MHM project, and former Canadian Jewish Congress Quebec region president; former broadcaster and broadcasting pioneer, and former Town of Mount Royal councillor and Mount Royal Liberal riding head Sidney Margles; Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, President and CEO of the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal; and posthumously, Noel Alexander, former longtime president of the Jamaica Association of Montreal — his wife Molly Alexander-Young and other family members were on hand to accept the award.
MHM executive director Daniel Amar paid tribute to Zalcman Howard, saying as CJC Quebec region president, she defended the interests of the province’s Jewish community to elected officials “with a formidable political sense and diplomatic talents.” He credited her contributions to the development of the Montreal Holocaust Museum and said the community has her to thank for the planned new Montreal Holocaust Museum on St. Laurent Blvd.”
Mark Henry, president of the Jamaica Association of Montreal, paid tribute to Alexander, who was president for 34 years. He passed away in 2021. Alexander “was widely respected by many” and experienced the “support and encouragement to shape this organization like no other had done before. He was very instrumental in establishing many of the programs that reside within the organization that are critical to the support, not just of the Jamaican community, but the entire community surrounding.... His passion, focus was directed at programs for Black youth, which helped prevent them from potential incarceration and helped create job opportunities for them. He fought systematic discrimination by joining many organizations, creating allies and spent many years speaking out against police violence against the community.”
Former Health Minister Dr. Gaetan Barrette paid tribute to Dr. Rosenberg. “I have the greatest esteem for him,” Barrette said. “Dr. Rosenberg has had quite a career,” including receiving his M.D. in 1979 at McGill, earned a Ph.D in experimental surgery in the area of pancreatic cell differentiation, became Assistant Professor of Surgery and Director of Transplantation at the Montreal General Hospital and later Professor of Surgery and Medicine and Director of the Division of Surgical Research at McGill, and A.G. Thompson Chair of Surgical Research at the McGill University Health Center, and “was co-discoverer of a novel pancreatic growth factor currently in clinical trials as a novel therapy to regrow new insulin-producing cells in those with diabetes,” amongst many other achievements, including his leadership during the COVID pandemic as CIUSS West-Central president, and as a consultant to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the Canadian Diabetes Association, the Canadian Institutes for Health Research and the National Institutes of Health. “You are a model, you are to be followed in your steps and I hope many will do so in the future,” Barrette added.
Dr. Rosenberg said “it is always gratifying to have one’s efforts and achievements publicly acknowledged, but there’s a special satisfaction that comes in being recognized by the people you live with and work with. That’s why this medal means so much to me.”
Carter himself paid tribute to Margles’ career, for his “lifetime of professional work and volunteer leadership,” especially at CJAD and Standard Broadcasting and Standard Sound Systems— Margles was the first reporter on scene for CJAD at a major Trans-Canada Airlines (now Air Canada) DC-8 plane crash in Ste. Thérèse in 1963, and his reports were relayed on the CBS and Voice of America radio networks.
“From what I understand, Sid was the first member of the CJAD news department and hired everybody else, and developed the technology they worked on to be able to broadcast from the scene,” Carter added, also listing many other achievements. “If Sid doesn’t have a finger in many different things, he wants to.”
Margles said he has been honoured for his work before, “but this one I think I can safely say is for lifetime achievement in public service, for that is how I’ve viewed my career in broadcasting and community involvement over the span of more than 60 years.
‘I’ve led a very full and active life with many, many stories that could fill a book.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.