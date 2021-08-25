Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones since 1963, died Aug. 24 at the age of 80 in a London hospital, surrounded by his family.
"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," said a statement from a spokesperson posted on the Rolling Stones Twitter feed. "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."
Earlier this month, fans were shocked to hear that Watts would not be participating in the Stones' latest tour, because of a necessary medical procedure, and that Steve Jordan would be taking his place.
Watts was know for his non-flashy but unique style which propelled many a Stones song — from my personal perspective, especially on the 1967 album Between the Buttons, the 1967 non-album single We Love You and the massive 1978 hit Miss You.
Watts was also known for his unflappability, with the exception of an oft-told incident in the '80s in which a tipsy Mick Jagger, in the early morning hours, demanded the presence of "my drummer." Watts appeared, perfectly coiffed and dressed, and let loose on Jagger with a right hook.
"Never call me your drummer again," Watts said.
Keith Richards, who recounted the incident in his book Life, had to intervene to prevent Jagger from sliding through a window into an Amsterdam canal.
Tributes poured in Tuesday from Watts' musical colleagues and friends. Mick Jagger posted a picture of Watts; and Richards', with characteristic dark humour, posted a picture of an unoccupied drum set with a sign "Closed. Please call again." Ronnie Wood posted, "I love you my fellow Gemini, I will dearly miss you. You are the best."
Paul McCartney posted a video, in which he said Watts was a “lovely guy. I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill, so lots of love to his family, his wife and kids and his extended family, and condolences to the Stones. It’ll be a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock, and a fantastic drummer, steady as a rock.”
Ringo Starr posted, "God bless Charlie Watts, we’re going to miss you man. Peace and love to the family."
Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, who overheard a session of the Stones' song My Obsession in 1966, tweeted, "I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy."
"Our prayers and hearts go out to Charlie Watts family, fans and friends," tweeted Gene Simmons of Kiss.
"Damn, damn, damn," tweeted Howard Kaylan of The Turtles. "Now what are we supposed to do?"
Fans were speculating whether the Stones will carry on, whether with the planned tour or beyond. Late Aug. 25, reports said the tour will take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.