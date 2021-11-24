Education Minister Jean-François Roberge has tabled Bill 9 to reform the protection of Quebec students' rights. He had promised to improve the process of student complaints in schools.
Students in the public sector, private sector and at home will benefit from an autonomous body outside of the school system that will be managed by a government-appointed National Student Ombudsperson. There are currently different complaint processes in the 72 school service centres and 250 private schools in Quebec and students experiencing similar problems have their complaints handled differently.
"We want a complaints mechanism that will be more uniform, more independent, shorter and more efficient." Roberge announced. In 2017, the general Quebec Ombudsperson noted in a report that 75 percent of parents who had used the 'mechanism' were dissatisfied and stated that the process for handling complaints in schools was not only unfamiliar to parents, but also far too complex. The report specified that one out of five times, it took more than a year for complaints to be processed.
Acoording to the Bill, Regional Student Ombudspersons appointed by the Minister would be assigned to each region to serve the entire territory of Quebec. Their role will include informing the public and parents about the complaints process and to report on their activities to the National Ombudsperson.
The Bill also aims to reduce the processing period for complaints allowing a maximum of three successive steps for the complainant. Protection protocols for complainants and collaborators against reprisals will be provided by the Complaints Officer or the Regional Student Advocat.
The National Ombudsperson will produce an annual report which must include the time frame,number, nature and grounds of complaints. It will note the investigation process and issue recommendations.
