Roberge: Elections on

School service centre elections are going ahead, says Education Minister Jean-François Roberge.
In a statement Friday, the government announced that the suspension of the electoral process due to the pandemic has been lifted, “which will permit the Anglophone centers to hold their votes scheduled for November 1, 2020.”
The ministry says it will work closely with Élections Québec to ensure that all steps of the electoral process are in keeping with Santé publique guidelines in a safe process for all involved.
In a concurrent letter to Anglophone board directors-general, Roberge said the electoral period will begin on September 18, with the candidacy periods set for September 22-27. Roberge’s letter also outlines the steps leading up to the first meeting of the new boards of directors of the English school service centres to take place no later than November 13. According to Roberge, staff members will be appointed by the directors-general no later than November 1, and members of the board will take office – with the main legislative amendments coming into effect November 5.
The English boards are seeking an injunction to stop the electoral process in light of their legal challenge of the constitutionality of Bill 40, which replaces school boards and their current elected and appointed commissioners, with school service centres and elected parent and community representatives, with a decision on that expected in the coming days.
Meanwhile, one media report indicated that Roberge made the announcement following meetings with the English and French parent committees, but it did not specify which of the some-70 parent committees in Quebec.
Katherine Korakakis, president of the English Parents’ Committee Association (EPCA) which represents almost 100,000 students in the English public-school system, told The Suburban that EPCA had met with the minister on Friday to discuss school re-entry, not Bill 40. “I have no idea which committee that news report is referring to,” said Korakakis, adding that EPCA represents the parent committees of eight school boards.
Asked about the rollout of the elections, she added that she would “welcome a meeting with the minister and his team to discuss the new governance model.”
