Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced Wednesday his government's plan for the new elementary and high school year in relation to COVID-19.
On the day of his announcement, Quebec announced 365 new cases in the province, with an increase in hospitalizations from 62 to 67 and four more people in intensive care, totalling 22. Those who recovered from COVID number 366,670.
Roberge said there will be no class bubbles and students will still have to wear masks in the common areas of schools and in school buses, and while walking inside schools, but not while sitting at their desks in the classroom.
However, high school students will have to present a vaccine passport to participate in extracurricular activities that have a high risk of COVID transmission.
As well, school staff will not have to wear masks as long as they are socially distanced by two metres or if there are physical barriers, such as plexiglass.
These measures also apply to adult education and vocational schools.
