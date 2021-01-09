If you didn't think the school year could change anymore, Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced changes and new measures on Friday for the return to class after Christmas holidays.
Ministerial exams are out, and the first report card of the year, which was initially delayed until January 22 has again been postponed, this time until February 5. What's more, the weighting of the report card, that is, the preponderance of the mark in the student’s overall annual grade will be reduced.
The delay in the report card is reportedly to grant teachers more time to complete them, and the weighting issue is to alleviate what all indications point to as large numbers of academic failures by Quebec students.
Elementary students return to in-class learning on Monday, while high school pupils will remain at home another week, returning to their pre-holiday schedule on January 18. New mask provisions come into effect for primary students, who must wear them in common areas, and in-class for Grades five and six, while high school students and staff will be receiving two surgical masks per day in addition to established hygiene measures.
The minister also announced a series of support measures, notably a tutoring program made up of volunteers and retirees from school boards and service centre personnel that will be organized and managed by the school boards and service centres. He also announced the rollout of a mobile app for youth to access psychological support services and resources with a single tap.
The uniform exams which are administered across Quebec to provide universal benchmarks in terms of academic progression had already been reduced in scope and length to 20% of the final grade rather than 50%. Now those exams have been cancelled.
“It’s amazing” said one Montreal area elementary teacher who spoke on condition of anonymity. “I see the growing academic gap” he told The Suburban, “and that's in addition to behavioral issues, depression, lack of motivation and so much more. At least this way I can teach” he says. “I don’t lose two weeks of teaching to administer exams (which happen over 10 days.)
The teacher said he is not concerned that there is no global picture of student progress, “because all schools have different results anyway” he said, “and we can see those results through our MESA (management and educational success agreement). What we are seeing is widening gaps in basic knowledge among our students,” he adds, with grades in his cohort down 12% to 17% lower than usual.
As for the delay in the report card, “I already completed mine during the holidays,” he laughs, but adds that by delaying it further, teachers have even less time to teach the second half of the year. “We have already added more weeks to term 1, June is shot for most students in terms of learning,” and this in addition to the problems with students who fell behind early in the pandemic, when absenteeism levels skyrocketed.
Either way he says, “It's good that the kids are back at school. They need to be there. I see it. Even they recognize it,” he says, knowing that they don’t learn as well at home. “The effects of this pandemic on schools and on student progress will last at least two-three years. Think about it, a child who falls behind in Grade 3 mid-pandemic, and now this school year; what will their final year in elementary school be like and when will they catch up for secondary?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.