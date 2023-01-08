A 19-year-old man was shot while being robbed by two people in the area of Dépatie and Cléroux in the northeastern section of St. Laurent at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police were called, and found that the victim was shot in the upper body. He was in hospital and in stable condition as of Sunday morning.
The SPVM was searching for the suspects, who fled the scene, as of Sunday morning. Officers are investigating, and were using a canine unit.
Hours later, at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police were called again to the borough, this time to the scene of a shooting at a bar at Côte Vertu and Lebeau in the eastern section of St. Laurent. Police say there were no victims or suspects in the area, but they did find evidence that the bar had been fired upon, as well as shell casings. An investigation is in progress.
The borough has been the locale of numerous crimes in recent months, including stabbings resulting in injuries and death, repeated arson attempts at a Syrian restaurant, shots fired and car fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.