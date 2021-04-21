Not even the COVID-19 pandemic can stop the Academy Awards from taking place this Sunday in Hollywood. That means The Suburbies, my annual spoof of the Oscars, is back as well. For readers who are not familiar with this feature, I started doing it some 36 years ago in this paper. The fun is taking the names of active politicians and twinning their behavior patterns to movies eligible for nominations to the Academy. This year’s effort was more challenging than ever.
So here we go folks, the 2021 Suburbies.
Best Picture: The Father, starring Quebec Premier Joseph Léo François Legault. Yes, did you know that François is not even his given name? Legault has indeed been every Quebecer’s dad. He tells us all when we can leave the house, go to a movie, shopping, for a haircut and generally only permits us to do take-out at restaurants.
Actor in a Leading Role: Mont Royal Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand wins for his role in One Night in Miami. It was actually Barbados, where he decided to vacation over Christmas. A furious party leader, Dominique Anglade, ordered him back to town and stripped him of his critic duties.
Actor in a Supporting Role: Give this to new PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon for The Invisible Man. Sure, he gives a lot of press conferences, but without a seat in the National Assembly he is indeed “Invisible” during question period.
Actress in a Leading Role: Sue Montgomery turned in an outstanding performance in Pieces of a Woman. The Côte des Neiges-NDG Borough Mayor withstood a punishing reception from her council colleagues and Mayor Valerie Plante and established her own party Courage — Équipe Sue Montgomery.
Actress in a Supporting Role: Mayor Valerie Plante was Wonder Woman 2021. Or at least she thought she was. Her anti-car crusade prior to the pandemic drove a serious nail into the downtown coffin. Will she once again present herself as “The Man for the Job” when she faces slim Denis Coderre in a rematch for mayor in November?
Writing (Adapted Screenplay): The Lovebirds, starring St. Laurent Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy and West Island Jacques Cartier Liberal MNA Gregory Kelley. Their romantic relationship is indeed some “Rizqy” Business, taking a page from a classic Tom Cruise flick
Writing (Original Screenplay): In Downhill, brothers Marc and Craig Kielburger go from the penthouse to the outhouse via the WE Charity scandal, an ongoing Canadian political drama regarding the awarding of a federal contract to the brothers to administer the $912 million Canada Student Summer Grant program (CSSG).
Costume Design: Give it to Pinocchio, starring former Liberal Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau who had to resign after it was revealed he did not repay travel costs covered by WE while on overseas trips to see its work. How much did his nose grow when he admitted he had now repaid the C$41,000 in expenses by cheque after realizing, “Golly gee did I write that cheque or not?”
Directing: Denis Coderre is back in Another Round. The former mayor wants his old job back. He is a changed man, having shed over 100 pounds by boxing, exercise and diet.
Makeup and Hairstyling: In Hear My Voice, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood in front of his Ottawa cottage multiple times a day with a scruffy beard and long hair handing out our tax money to millions of Canadians for COVID relief.
Visual Effects: The Midnight Sky, produced by Premier Legault, who has kept us homebound via curfews.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Marvin Rotrand is the dean of Montreal city councillors, a true and devoted workhorse who will announce his political future in early May.
