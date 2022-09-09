According to a labour force survey conducted by Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate in August has gone up to 5.4 per cent, a drastic rise compared to July which had a 4.9 per cent unemployment rate. This sudden spike in unemployment along with rising interest rates is alarming and a sign of weakness according to BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri.
Within three months approximately 114,000 jobs were lost, with the public sector seeing the most severe decrease in employment. CIBC reports that 50,000 jobs were lost in the education sector, although remains hopeful that this is only temporary to the season. With interest rates continuing to rise, The Bank of Canada reports that an economic slowdown is inevitable, with high inflation preventing an immediate end to the rising rates.
While hourly wages have risen 5.4 per cent compared to 2021, many factors are still raising the unemployment rate. Statistics Canada stated that more Canadians are retiring compared to last year, with 307,00 Canadians leaving their jobs. Unemployment amongst immigrants stands at 7.6 per cent, its lowest since 2006.
Statistics Canada has also reported that the Canadian workforce is normalizing hybrid work.
