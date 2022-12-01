Rink opens in Quartier des spectacles

The skating rink at the Esplanade Tranquille is open.
The 2022-2023 winter season runs from this week until March. Montrealers, visitors and tourists can enjoy the joys of skating day and night, in a magical setting in the heart of Montreal's Quartier des spectacles.
What saw loungers and strollers soaking in mellow jazz tunes and sweating yogis saluting the sun on the hot pavement last summer, the free admission 1500-square-metre surface can welcome up to 400 skaters on what is the largest refrigerated outdoor rink in Montreal.
And there’s more, with varied and free programming including a unique interactive experience on the ice – the 13th edition of Luminothérapie, inviting skaters to interact with fascinating aquatic fauna and immerse in northern biodiversity through a dreamlike journey to the heart of Quebec's vast bodies of water.
The Esplanade rink offers skating lessons for children and adults are offered free of charge on Sundays starting December 3, and a counter operated by Patin Patin offers skate, helmet and lock rental services, and sharpening. Children from 2 to 10 years old and their families are invited to discover the Jardin de glace a play area on the rink, and on Wednesdays and Saturdays skaters are invited to take advantage of the expertise of the ice skating instructors brigade. Musical skating sessions with several themed events, including Les Midis Classique at Wednesday lunch hour, or Disco Fever, which will have Montrealers dancing on skates on Saturday evenings.
The adjacent pavilion offers a host of opportunities to get together, have fun and warm up. From the heated terraces or near the central fireplace in the Grand Salon, visitors can warm up and enjoy a view of the skating rink, peruse a library for on-site consultation and a range of board games, making it the warmest chalet in town!
At the corner of Clark and Sainte-Catherine, the rink is open every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and until 11 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday. Consult schedule and program details at: quartierdesspectacles.com/esplanadetranquille.
