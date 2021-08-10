Rights group denounces Quebec's vaccine passport

The Ligue des droits et libertés (LDL) has denounced the decision of François Legault's government to introduce a vaccine passport without a public debate.
"We need the government to start a dialogue with the population," said Catherine Descoteaux, coordinator of the LDL. "We really want this transparency, we want nuances. All health measures necessary to fight the pandemic, as legitimate as they may be, must be debated in order to be validated, rather than being decided in an opaque and unilateral manner.”
Descoteaux stated that even if her organization was pro-health measures and could have agreed with some aspects of the vaccine passport, this would not stop her from expressing reservations about possible abuses. One of these reservations includes concerns about data and security. Descoteaux and her group hopes that the Quebec government will pay close attention to this issue and invest in an unhackable encryption system.
For the time being, the vaccine passport is only expected to be used if there is an outbreak in a given Quebec region. However, Descoteaux and the LDL raised concerns about the Quebec government ignoring the proven effects of other preventative health measures that include masks, hand washing, and ventilation in schools.
On Tuesday, 84% of Quebec residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 70% have received two doses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.