Rights Commission workers vote to strike

Workers of the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (CDPDJ) have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a five-day strike mandate to pressure negotiations.
“The Treasury Board must now release the funds to recognize the work and the value of these workers” says a Fédération des professionnèles de la CSN (FP-CSN) statement.
With strike votes of 96% for general units and 95% for legal advisers, CDPDJ employees have been without a collective agreement for more than a year and despite actions in recent weeks “the Treasury Board still refuses to loosen the purse strings to meet the legitimate wage demands of workers. It is for this reason that the union went ahead with obtaining a strike mandate.”
Negotiations have stumbled over salary issues, with CDPDJ workers demanding parity with the wage increases obtained in the public sector. For legal advisers, the union is asking for parity with lawyers and notaries in the public service.
“CDPDJ employees have clearly expressed their dissatisfaction. It is time for the Treasury Board and the CDPDJ to recognize our work and our skills and for that, the least we can do is to obtain parity with public sector employees," says Kathrin Peter, CDPDJ union president.
It is still possible for the Treasury Board to avoid a strike says FP-CSN president Danny Roy. “They still have to get down to work seriously and give mandates to recognize the essential mission carried out by the employees of the CDPDJ.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.