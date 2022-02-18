IMontreal’s recycling woes are legion, and as the city’s opposition demands answers from the Plante administration, which has been receiving monthly reports from the operator of city recycling centres and auditing same for months, the company responsible says it is doing the best with what it was given, and improvements are on the way.
As reported in The Suburban, material leaving Montreal’s recycling centre has been contaminated with soft plastic, some heading to landfill and some finding their way to illegal and dangerous usage in India.
While acknowledging shortfalls in output quality, Ricova president Dominic Colubriale says the figures put forward in terms of contamination of bales do not reflect the reality of Ricova’s activities over more than 20 years. "Our business model relies on the quality of the materials sorted and resold," he told The Suburban, reminding Montrealers that Ricova picked up Montreal’s recycling activities without interruption following the Rebuts Solides Canadiens bankruptcy in 2020, and “despite outdated equipment and little investment made for 25 years.”
What would have happened to the tons of recyclable materials if Ricova had not accepted the challenge? he asks. “The equipment left behind after the departure of the previous operator was not adapted to the complexity and volume of sorting in a metropolis like Montreal.”
After installing five additional optical sorters at the St-Michel centre, Ricova also launched a call for tenders to replace deficient equipment in the Lachine facility but was caught “like all industries” in a global supply chain downturn related to the pandemic.
The company says part of the solution to improve output lies in replacing mixed collection with the return of compartmentalized bins for homes. Colubrale says “serious studies” show loss of quality in sorting when cities introduce mixed bins; glass placed with paper and cardboard can break and reduce recycling opportunities due to glass particles. Another example cited is plastic bags. “Separated from paper (either because all bags have been put in the same bag or in bins with separators)” they can be processed he says, but “through cardboard and other materials, they get caught and stretch into the machinery and interfere with operations.”
He says the upcoming ban in Montreal of distribution of plastic bags and single-use plastic objects will limit the problems they cause in sorting operations. (Other nuisances are even more serious, such as batteries and electronic objects, or COVID self-tests, materials that not only affect output quality but can put collection and sorting centre staff at risk.)
Colubriale says Ricova’s contract with the city does not allow them to provide details of the monthly reports sent to the city – the ones the opposition is asking for access to. But as for equipment issues, he says “problems with a supplier of equipment are subject to legal action.”
As for where the stuff ends up? “From an ecological perspective,” Colubriale says Ricova would prefer that recycled materials be processed here. “Unfortunately, the market is far too small here to allow us to upgrade locally the sorted materials from the collection in the City of Montreal’s territory. We have no choice but to export to Asia, because the majority of the consumer goods we consume here are produced, and therefore packaged in Asia.”
Ricova carefully chooses its customers “in whom it has confidence after several years” he says, adding that “they comply with the terms on which Ricova sells the materials to them. That being said, the regulations vary from country to country.”
