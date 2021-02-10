The developers of a residential project at the corner of Mackle Road and Westminster Avenue will be presenting a very revised version of their plans at a coming Côte St. Luc Planning Advisory Committee (PAC) meeting, area councillor Mitch Kujavsky told The Suburban.
As reported last August, the project as conceived at that time was a large mixed residential condo rental 268-unit project at the site of the Jack Vincelli nursery.
Last Thursday, The Suburban checked the lesjardinswestminster.com website, which promoted the original version of the project, and found that it no longer exists. We could also find no references to the project on the Internet.
In light of that, we contacted Kujavsky. The councillor told us that the project, "as revised, looks nothing like the original."
The developers "took a whole bunch of notes from staff, the consulting I did with residents and they completely overhauled it.
"It doesn't look like the Equinoxe (another condo rental project in CSL) anymore, put it that way."
Kujavsky also responded on the CSL Ideas Facebook page to resident Alison Weinberger Lortie, who not only requested an update on the project, but asked about the possibility of the councillor holding a town hall meeting.
"The proposed building would have a huge impact on the neighborhood and the residents of District 5 deserve to be kept in the loop," Lortie wrote. "I imagine I am not the only District 5 resident who would sign the register for a referendum on this matter."
Kujavsky replied that following the presentation by the developers of updated plans at a PAC meeting, "council will make a determination whether the project will move to the next level, which will include a formal public consultation with the affected residents in the concerned and contiguous zones adjacent to the proposed project, all of whom live in District 5.
The councillor also wrote he would "set things in motion" for a coming virtual town hall via Zoom.
The project sparked an extensive debate on the CSL Ideas Facebook page last year, with numerous commentaries — some negative, some positive.
