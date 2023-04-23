Revenue Quebec "may" give you a break on deadlines this year

You may have slept in the cold for a few days and lost a week's salary in groceries, but cheer up, Revenu Québec has announced that it will be "flexible "with regard to customers affected by the ice storm.
“Following the repercussions caused by the bad weather conditions that affected the greater metropolitan area and its surroundings on April 5, Revenu Québec will be flexible with regard to clients who suffered the repercussions of the freezing rain episode and for which the fulfillment of their tax obligations on time is compromised.”
Citizens and businesses have expressed concern about their ability to file within prescribed deadlines, i.e., May 1. “For this reason, Revenu Québec wants to reassure them: it is sensitive to the situation they are experiencing, and it will show flexibility with them.”
Of course, by no means is this a sure thing for anyone who applies, as Revenu Québec explains : “Citizens may, if necessary, make a request for flexibility concerning interest and penalties using form MR-94.1 (available at https://www.revenuquebec.ca/fr/services-en-ligne/formulaires-et-publications/details-courant/mr-94-1/) Revenu Québec will analyze it on a case-by-case basis and will take the appropriate action depending on the specifics of each case.”
When the province went dark on the eve of Passover and stayed dark through Easter weekend, getting those relevés in order was the last thing on many Montrealers’ minds. In fact, for the bulk of Quebec taxpayers who are stuck between a high insurance deductible and no insurance at all, they remain out of luck when it comes to mitigating their losses experienced during the post-storm blackout, which in some areas ran up to six full days. It is has been common for families throwing out entire refrigerators and freezers worth of spoiled food, in many cases larger than ordinary stocks because of holiday meal plans.
And this despite Quebec's very own Auditor General slamming Hydro-Québec for its failure to properly plan, budget, and execute important preventive maintenance work on its grid; and despite well-known delays - up to five years in some cases - for tree pruning in Montreal's various boroughs, having been a significant cause of the downed power lines and road hazards that plunged hundreds of thousands of Montrealers into darkness and plagued Montreal roads for more than a week, and continues to impair safe passage on city streets and in parks across the island.
