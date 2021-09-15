Rethink policing to save hundreds of millions: MEI

A new report from the Montreal Economic Institute public policy think tank says that in the context of increasing crime throughout Canada and financial pressures on police, policing should be rethought to ultimately save hundreds of millions of dollars and improve the quality of service.
"A very significant portion of the work carried out by police officers does not involve the most specialized aspects of the extensive training they've received," says Krystle Wittevrongel, co–author Let the Police Police, and Let Entrepreneurs Handle the Rest. "In fact, only 10% of the tasks officers carry out are highly demanding of all of these skills. An analysis conducted over 30 years in British Columbia revealed that officers spend 40% of their time on report writing and other administrative tasks.
"By all accounts, it is possible to entrust some of these non-core tasks, including administration, to private security firms that can carry them out at a lower cost," she added. "According to our calculations, we could reduce Quebec police forces' annual operating expenditures by between 17% and 20%, which represents savings of between $525 million and $615 million per year.... This is a very simple way to get more for our money and reallocate our resources based on our priorities, whether that means reducing the deficit or improving the core services delivered by police forces."
Wittevrongel said that in the UK, "the communities that opted for this way of doing things experienced reductions in crime rates, in addition to generating savings. Moreover, the job satisfaction of police officers can only improve as they focus more on the tasks for which they were trained."
Regarding having licensed security personnel doing administrative and other work, the report says:
• "The demands on officers in non-core areas have increased over time, and the roles and responsibilities of police services in non-criminal areas have expanded—an example of mission creep."
• "Certain non-core elements of police work do not require the authority, specialized training, or credibility of a police officer and can easily be taken over by licensed security personnel. This frees up officers to refocus on their core tasks and fight crime."
• "Security personnel offer a number of services that lend themselves well to bolstering police forces in four major operational categories: administration, investigative support, areas involving highly specialized and technical knowledge, and uniformed services with limited police powers."
• "There is public support for the idea of contracting out certain tasks. In a 2017 poll, a majority of Canadians (59%) agreed with private security companies performing support tasks currently being carried out by police officers."
