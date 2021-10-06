Quebec should encourage workers past retirement age to stay in the workforce, to counter the current labour shortage, says a new HEC Montréal's Centre for Productivity and Prosperity study titled Demographic Aging: Solutions for an Ill-Prepared Quebec.
"As it is on the way to containing the COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec will have to react quickly to prevent the scarcity of the workforce from slowing the recovery of the economy," says the report's introduction. "Before the outbreak of the health crisis, the labour market was already showing signs of overheating: the unemployment rate had reached an all-time low, the vacancy rate was higher than ever, and employers were struggling to fill available positions. in some areas.
"However, the phenomenon of demographic aging is now entering its critical phase in Quebec, which risks further complicating the post-pandemic recovery. Faced with the latest wave of baby boomer retirements, the province will face a very short-term decline in its employment rate if nothing is done to change the situation. The pressure on economic growth is therefore likely to be particularly strong in the coming years."
Some of the study's other points:
• The Quebec government, in the last 20 years, failed to raise immigration thresholds, and as a result, "the demand for labour now exceeds supply and employers are struggling to fill certain positions, a problem that could have been mitigated if the pool of workers had been improved."
• While the Quebec government "sought to promote the employment of older workers to plug the gap that was forming in the labour market" and "could have taken the lead by example by integrating active retention measures for experienced workers from the start of the 2010s," it instead "unnecessarily drained new resources into the public sector and, by the same token, fueled the problem of labour scarcity."
• The Quebec government should have "anticipated the long-term needs of the labour market, taken meaningful action before the problem peaked," and "prevented short-term imperatives from compromising them.
• Businesses and unions also bear responsibility. "Failing to adjust to the reality of full employment, they acted as spectators when they could have been part of the solution by acting proactively. Insofar as 44.6% of the jobs occupied by native Quebecers aged 25 to 54 are covered by a collective agreement in Quebec, the unions could have played a central role in the management of the aging of the population by integrating active measures of retention of experienced workers before the phenomenon peaked."
• "Only a minority of collective agreements have been negotiated to promote the employment of older workers. As the structures in place have apparently not adjusted to the reality of full employment, collective agreements still favor the exit of older workers from the labour market when they should seek to retain them. As a result, the employment of natives aged 60 and over in Quebec is significantly lower than elsewhere in Canada, which tends to accentuate the economic impact of demographic aging in Quebec."
• "A fundamental reflection will have to be started on the side of non-unionized private companies to promote the employment of older workers."
