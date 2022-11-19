The downtown core of Montreal is still facing severe effects from the pandemic. According to data released by the Montreal Chamber of Commerce from an Avison Young study, downtown retail activity dropped 51% in October compared to March 2020. The number of visitors in office towers has dropped approximately 32% compared to the start of the pandemic. Additionally, Altus Group's research data has shown that vacancy rates have been steadily rising in the downtown area and have reached 17.6 per cent for Class A and B buildings.
During a Chamber forum on Friday, president Michel Leblanc said, “It’s as if downtown Montreal had long COVID.” Jean Laurin, head of Avison Young, stated that the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic is still ongoing and that vacancy rates in offices will not get better soon. “I think we are going to 20 per cent. Most of the companies that have a lease coming due are reducing the surface they need, sometimes by up to 40 per cent. Also, many companies are deciding to move to better-quality buildings.” Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon noted that people are not ready to return to normal work as it was pre-pandemic, saying “I would like to see more enthusiasm for returning downtown, but there are realities like employee retention to take into account. When we talk to company executives, we cannot impose a return to work. People are not ready yet.”
Leblanc stressed that employers should offer incentives if they want staff to return to in-person work. Leblanc used the example of having employees of the Chamber have their employer pay their monthly Opus card if staff spend four days a week in the office. The Chamber will soon begin offering a program that will provide funds for employers to organize group events downtown. The program, titled Passeport Montréal J’aime travailler au centre-ville, has no official start date for when it will be available to use but according to Leblanc, it is being finalized.
According to both Laurin and Fitzgibbon, the REM should create a more efficient and enticing route for people to commute downtown via public transit. As Laurin said on the matter, “A public transit system is the biggest economic lever we can have,”
