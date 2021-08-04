Comedians rode the waves of the pandemic as the tides of COVID cases moved up and down the grids. Open, close, open with restricitions, close again, with many moving their acts onto virtual shows, then open again.
“Each time that we close and re-open, it gets harder and harder. Everytime time that we locked down, we have to restart our marketing and promotions to get the business back up and running,” MTL Comedy Club founder Sid Khullar told The Suburban in an exclusive interview.
While many nightlife activities remained restricted, Khullar noticed some interest from a new crowd looking for entertainment. “We are seeing new faces, as the restrictions for other forms of entertainment are still banned, people are trying something new,”
During the lockdowns, Khullar organized virtual shows. Audience members expressed that they appreciated the effort, but according to Khullar, nothing compares to the real deal. “Virtual shows are not sustainable, people prefer coming to live shows, sharing the room and the laughter,”
Comedians waited ten months for the grand re-opening and have been very well received by the audience who had waited just as long.
The demand grew very quickly and Mtl Comedy Club is now operating six days a week. “We keep the guidelines and people are feeling comfortable to come out.”
When asked about the possibility of another lockdown, Khullar responded jokingly — “I am moving to Mexico!”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.