All of Quebec became green for COVID-19 as of Monday June 28, meaning fewer restrictions for Montrealers and others in the province who spent this past spring and winter huddled at home or eating in their cars when out on the town.
Some lessened restrictions also went into effect June 25.
Premier François Legault said that there were fewer than 100 cases reported in Quebec the day he announced, and that 80 percent of Quebecers 12 years and older had received at least one vaccine dose. As of this past Friday, there were only 88 cases in the whole province.
What does the lessening of restrictions mean for Montrealers and Quebecers as a whole?
• Inside homes, according to quebec.ca, there can be a “maximum of 10 people from different addresses or occupants from three households. Physical distancing and mask wearing are recommended for people who do not have adequate protection against COVID-19. Adequate protection refers to the immune protection a person has developed following vaccination (two doses) or those who had COVID-19 (one dose of vaccine).”
• “Outdoor gatherings of a maximum of 20 people or the occupants of three households are permitted on private property.”
• A maximum of 250 people at places of worship, if it is the entire building. Wedding ceremonies are “limited to a maximum of 250 people who must remain seated during the event.” Wedding receptions are “limited to 25 people, if it takes place indoors, and to 50 people if it takes place outdoors.” Social distancing is required, unless from the same household.
• Funerals are “limited to an audience of 250 people who must remain seated during the event.”
• At restaurants, in addition to the recently allowed maximum 10 people or individuals from three private residences being able to share the same table, “outdoor terraces are able to accommodate a maximum of 20 people per table.” The same applies to bars, breweries, taverns and casinos.
• At movie theatres, there can be a “maximum of 250 people, and a maximum 3,500 people if the room can be divided into 250-person areas, and eating and drinking are permitted. Face coverings or masks must be worn but may be removed once seated, provided the person remains silent. Physical distancing of 1.5 m between people who do not reside at the same address is also mandatory.”
• Outdoor festivals can host a maximum of 3,500 people without assigned seating.
• As well, there can be 50 players and 50 spectators for outdoor sports, and 25 players and 25 spectators for indoor sports.
In contrast to the freer atmosphere in Quebec, The Suburban discovered on a recent shopping day in Hawkesbury, Ontario, that while people can eat outdoors, there was a generally more uptight atmosphere emanating from those in charge of restricting the amount of people in stores.
Those in the province had experienced considerably higher COVID numbers, and they are a ways away from reaching Quebec’s level of freedom.
