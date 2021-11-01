Restaurants and bars in Montreal are now able to reopen at full capacity. The vaccination passport allows for such greater flexibility," a statement issued by the office of Health Minister Christian Dubé read Explaining the decision to move restaurants and bars from 50 to 100% capacity.
While dining rooms were closed for eight months between March, 2020 to May, 2020 and again from October 2020, to June, 2021, restaurant owners turned to government loans and funding in order to survive, though hundreds were forced to close across the province.
Many restaurant owners still feel that their businesses were unjustly targeted after they were forced to invest additional funds between the first and second lock-down for Covid-19 prevention measures only to be able to re-open at only 50% capacity and be forced to shut down again less than five months later.
But problems still plague the industry. The most important is staffing. "It (the capacity limit) does not change much for me, as I don't have the employees needed to serve at full capacity," Restaurant Academie owner, Martin Turcotte told The Suburban. "I had sixteen waiters before the closures and now I have nine. The others moved on."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.