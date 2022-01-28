Two Montreal restaurants, already struggling because of COVID-related government policies to keep their dining rooms closed until Monday Jan. 31, have been given another headache with notices of complaints from the Office Québécois de la Langue Française.
The Petros Taverna received a complaint that a customer was not served well enough in French.
“When I opened it, it kind of disgusted me,” said owner Ted Dranias.“And after living what we've been living for the past two years, I was a little bit insulted.”
Anastasios Roussopoulos of Petros said that the allegation cannot be true. "I would switch from any language from French to English to Greek.”
The Blue Dog Motel bar also recently received a language complaint about its Facebook page.
"A recent inspection revealed that the information published on the Facebook account of your company was not entirely in French," the OQLF letter said. “It was telling us we had to change all of our social media posts, that were in French and in English,” owner Raphael Kerwin explained.
The complaint letter was posted on Facebook, with a response from the establishment "thanks to the person who filed the complaint. Hope you had a good day." The OQLF confirmed it sent the letters.
“My problem is during this pandemic, while we're closed they've spent the time to nitpick our tiny little Facebook page, which we barely even use any more. So, to me, it feels like a complete waste of time,” said Kerwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.