Our editorial and story last week on the plight of Montreal’s hungry and homeless in this time of Covid as we approach winter received quite a heartening response. After reading about the efforts of City Councillor Benoît Langevin to get permanent shelters for those living in tent cities in Hochelaga, Montreal North and even on the edge of Westmount, and the work of community activist Diane Gervais tending to the needs of many indigenous homeless in Cabot Square, Snowdon Deli co-owner Sophy Agelopoulos messaged us that, “This is heartbreaking. We have to do something!”
Those weren’t just words for her. She got the word out to fellow restaurant owners and friends in the food industry and contacted Diane. In the midst of their own challenges working under government restrictions, they each made commitments to weekly deliveries of dozens of boxed meals every week.
The first to start was Snowdon Deli and you can see its efforts in the accompanying photos. Every week we’ll feature what the other restaurants are doing. As Sophy got the word out, all of the following signed on to help. The group includes Peter Chiotis of Casa Grecque who even did a half hour video on this crisis; Mr. Johnny from Montreal Meats; Wilson Andrade from Baccaro; Christos Botsis of Botsis Fruits and Vegetables;Tony Zobolas of The Pita Bar and Edwina from Real Bagel.
Community matters...and does have some big hearts.
