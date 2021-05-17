Restaurant terrasses in Montreal could open May 28: reports

Ahead of Premier François Legault's 5 p.m. May 18 announcement of details of the province's "deconfinement plan," media reports say Montrealers will be able to eat outdoors at restaurants beginning May 28.

The COVID situation has vastly improved in Quebec as a whole, with only 551 new cases in Quebec as a whole reported Monday and 189 new cases in Montreal. The weather has also been unseasonably warm this month.

Reports say the rule would apply to red zone areas and participating restaurants would have to enforce strict health protocols.

Reports also say bar owners are unhappy, and the Union des tenanciers de bars du Québec (UTBQ) and the Corporation des propriétaires de bars, brasseries et tavernes du Québec wrote to Legault that such a plan would be illogical, without also allowing indoor dining as well. Unpredictable weather would also complicate matters, they added. The organizations are calling for a full reopening of restaurants with reduced capacity.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante had called for the reopening of terraces by June 1.