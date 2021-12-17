One of Laval's most beloved hotspots has become just that and is closing for 10 days after 31 of 32 guests at a recent party were infected with COVID-19.
The closure of the Boating Club restaurant on Labelle and Saint Rose boulevard at the northern tip of Laval, is part of a mutual agreement with public health authorities, and that even some employees are infected with COVID-19 along with a possible Omicron case as well. The group of partygoers aged 20 to 50 also reported family members testing positive following the event.
"We regret to inform you that Santé publique Laval has just informed us that one of our dishwashers who works in the basement of our resto-bar has contracted the new Omicron variant" reads a restaurant notice on social media, after the positive cases were reported to the business on Monday. "We will certainly re-open December 22 or 23, but definitely December 28.
