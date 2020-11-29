Instead of the usual holiday preparations, Place Jacques-Cartier was the scene of anger and frustration last week by some 150 owners of Montreal’s leading restaurants and bars. Carrying signs that read “Assez c’est assez” and “300,000 people out of work” they shouted demands for some kind of justification for the restaurant lockdown as well some date for when the $15,000 per month restaurant subsidies promised by Quebec would start.
Among the organizers and most passionate speakers were Eric
Luxemberg of Le St-Amable and Peter Sergakis of the Quebec Association of Restaurant and Bar Owners. Luxemberg angrily demanded that Quebec remember that “300,000 people are unemployed in the province because of the restaurant lockdown and that means people have trouble paying rent, car payments and even food.” Sergakis told The Suburban that perhaps no more than, “30% of the restaurant industry may survive and there just won’t be anything left.” He was incredulous that Health Ministry spokesperson Marie-Claude Harvey admitted last week that restaurants were closed because of 400 positive tests “since the beginning if the pandemic.” Sergakis asked, “For 400 tests! Just 400?” He also reminded reporters that on Sept.25th Public Health Director Horacio Arruda said ,”there is no evidence to support closing restaurants,” and then closed them just a few days later even though restaurants were following provincial guidelines on distancing, capacity and hygiene that in some cases cost restaurants tens of thousands of dollars.
Many protestors brought pots and pans and carrying the signs marched to City Hall before dispersing. Among the participants were members of the Union des tenanciers de Bar du Québec and the Corporation des propriétaires de bars, brasseries et tavernes du Québec, whose president Renaud Poulin demanded that the Quebec government ease eligibility requirements for aid, which at the moment, he said, preclude establishments operating slot machines and featuring nude dancing.
Speaking at a press conference held soon after the protest ended, Premier Legault addressed the delay in aid saying that he and Pierre Fitzgibbon, the province’s minister of economy and innovations, are aware of the issue and are “pushing” to solve it. “But, I also know that some restaurants, for all kinds of reasons, don’t want to present invoices and proof of the rent they pay. We manage the money of Quebecers, so we cannot pay without having any proof.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.