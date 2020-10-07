David Housefather, the father of Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, passed away at the age of 88 this past Sunday.
David Housefather, who was married to his wife Myrna for 52 years, was the father of Anthony and Leslie and grandfather of Max and Leila.
“David was a kind and gentle man, with tremendous knowledge in many areas,” says his obituary, printed on the Paperman website. “He was one of the rare members of the English community in his generation who went to law school at the University of Montreal, where he excelled. He then practiced as a notary for over 55 years and was considered one of the best in his profession. He was a Past President of the Saint James Literary Society.
“Contributions in David’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer Group A.G.I, (514) 485-7233 or online at https://agiteam.org/3/donate-now.htm.”
