The road to a Société de développement commercial (SDC) is not necessarily a smooth one. The campaign to launch a non-profit commercial development corporation along Sherbrooke and Monkland is hitting some roadblocks in the form of strident opposition, and the issue is creating division in the west-end business community.
In May, local merchant association Biz NDG presented a plan with 60 signatures to Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce borough to create an SDC, which would ostensibly leverage business voices, obtain more city resources, create marketing and action plans, branding and special events to improve the business environment.
But not all area owners are buying. “I have not yet heard a rational argument in favor of the formation of an SDC,” says Dr. Allan Gilmour of Gilmour Veterinary Services. He says the SDC is “a cash grab from the city and the board of the SDC on the backs of merchants already taxed excessively.”
“It’s a grift,” he told The Suburban. “They are putting a head tax on a portion of merchants to pay for stuff that our current commercial taxes should be covering anyway.” Gilmore says he's approached 13 of the 60 signatories of the initial request to the borough “and 13 out of 13 said had they known there would be a mandatory annual fee based on square footage of their business they would have said No.”
Owner of Saving Grace Tattoo Alex Kaddoura was stunned when hearing from other merchants about the lack of information about cost shared with business owners. “More than half I met never knew they would have to pay. They believed they were getting grants from the city,” he wrote on social media. “And of those that knew, once I showed them BizNDG’s proposed budget they immediately about-faced and wanted nothing to do with it.”
His primary objection was not the budget, but that his “freedom of association was ripped away,” he told The Suburban. “This is not about governance, about ensuring that millions of people around Montreal can choose their leadership or access decision-makers.” Nor is it about equality says Kaddoura, whose shop has been established at Oxford and Sherbrooke since 2009. “This is not about ensuring access to services or opportunities or about bringing together people of different origins. This is about forcing people to be part of something they don't want and taking their money to spend elsewhere on something they don't want.”
The Suburban received numerous calls and messages from supporters describing a climate of intimidation towards those who support the SDC, with some being accused of being “Projet Montréal stooges.” The Suburban approached several of the 60 merchants who signed in favor, but only three would comment, and two anonymously.
Klinik Bijoux owner Stephanie Carriere at first signed on to the SDC plan, regretting it once she’d been apprised of the cost. “We didn’t do our homework and in truth many people found the answers to questions were cryptic. But we changed our minds. Which is my business, literally my business.” Carriere says she feels especially for businesspeople working in small upstairs offices who are not considered merchants. What will this do for them except cost them money?”
“What goes for Monkland will not go for Sherbrooke. We can't have festivals on Sherbrooke, close it off and screw with the parking. We can't play with things like other SDCs.” Since NDG is already so underfinanced, she says, “people are going to be faced with yet another charge at the end of the year? The answer is No, just No.”
A Monkland owner said they were willing to spend “a few hundred” a year, “if it helps crack the bureaucratic grip on city dollars. Politicians are not effective at getting what we need so maybe this model is an answer. Either way, we can be directly involved in decision-making, not like the borough council that spends our money every month.”
Another merchant said “I think the merchants and locals would benefit from the creation of an SDC,” in between serving clients in their Sherbrooke street store. “There are many complaints about garbage, lack of benches, high vacancy rates and absence of animation in general,” maintaining that an SDC can collect the requests and act upon them. “A quick visit to other SDCs in the city to see how vibrant they are, especially when you compare how they looked prior, is a very good exercise for those who wonder what an SDC could achieve in the area.”
BizNDG’s Francis Blouin says the registry at Benny Library from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday will allow opponents to make their voice heard with two possible outcomes: If there is less than the minimum signatures required, the SDC creation will be adopted at the next council. If more than the required number sign, that will trigger a referendum. “If the number of signatures is significatively high (e.g. more than 250 business owners) then city officials may decide not to do a referendum and close the project.” Between 58 and 61 signatures are required to trigger a referendum, he says, a calculation managed by city officials.
Gilmour says the registry process is unfair. “They had months to collect signatures, but we have only one day to go sign a registry to bring on a referendum. We must displace ourselves to oppose something we never wanted in the first place.” It's negative marketing he says. “It's illegal in commerce, but encouraged in government?”
NDG councillor Peter McQueen says the SDC structure is the same set up as every other SDC in the city, adding “the cost is negligible (especially since the city is covering all fees in the short-term since Covid happened) and the long-term benefits are there. It would be a pity if NDG businesses missed this opportunity to get an association going that could organize street fairs and other promotions.” But "negligible" is subject to debate since it will be $1500 in Gilmour's case alone.
As for the $725,000 budget - a third of which is for administrative salaries - outlined in a document submitted to the city, Blouin told The Suburban “it is only a proposal. It is not official.” A final budget will be voted on by members in a September general assembly, and if members want to reduce it, “yearly fees will be reduced. The budget is always determined first, then yearly fees are divided proportionally on the square footage of each business on the territory,” adding that businesses located on second floors and in basements pay half the rate. Membership fees account for $415,000 of the proposed $725,000 budgeted revenue, and $205,000 is slated for administration.
BizNDG is holding online Q&A sessions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. For links and further information, email info@bizndg.com
