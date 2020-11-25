The Resilience project — run by remakable social activist Nakuset — gives support and aid to many homeless Montrealers. A great many of those it serves are Indigenous Montrealers. It is located in Cabot Square, in sight of the gleaming towers of Alexis Nihon and Westmount Square.
One day in late summer, Israeli Consul-General David Levy was walking by and — touched by what he saw — asked what help the project needed most urgently. With cool weather approaching, he was told that a most urgent need was indoor showers. Resilience had been providing outdoor showers in Cabot Square itself but that would soon be impossible. The people the project serves would soon have to move into indoor space at an abandoned restaurant on the south side of St.Catherine at Atwater that Resilience has use of for a year.
That encounter led the Consul-General to make some calls to the Ministry Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem and that led to him delivering a cheque to Nakuset that completely covers the cost of the two indoor showers Resilience needs and the infrastructure work necessary to install them. The shower units are also portable and can be moved to any future site of Resilience. A remarkable example of diplomacy and social activism in common cause.
Last week Consul-General Levy paid a visit to Resilience and spent some time with Nakuset and Resilience’s David Chapman celebrating the installation of the showers for the homeless. The Consul-General even brought bags of plush towels
